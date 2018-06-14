Fortnite is now available on the Nintendo Switch

With more than 40 million users worldwide, billions of YouTube views, and celebrity players, Fortnite has captured the hearts of the masses.

Hurrah! It's official, Fortnite: Battle Royale is now available on the Nintendo Switch a week after the news was unintentionally leaked before the announcement at E3.

The bombastic record-smashing game is now available as a free download from the Nintendo Switch eShop, meaning Switch fans can get involved in the madness that is Fortnite.

While the Battle Royale mode is Fortnite's most popular game mode, players have also noticed the game doesn't include the zombie survival Save the World mode that comes bundled with the Xbox, PS4 and PC versions of the game. While it's certainly not what Fortnite is famous for, it's still a core part of the game for some fans.

More concerning, however, is the revelation that Fortniteaccounts which have been used to play the game on the PS4 have been blocked on the Nintendo Switch, and vice versa, meaning PS4 gamers can't play Fortnite on the Switch. Instead, players have to create a new account, losing access to a paid-for Battle Pass and any progress they've already made. If they try to log in with their Epic Games account, they will receive an error message.