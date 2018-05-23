Former Marvel exec Stan Lee claims his Facebook and Instagram were hacked

Comic-book writer and former Marvel executive Stan Lee appears to have sent a beacon to assemble his fans and Mark Zuckerberg after discovering his Instagram and Facebook accounts were hacked.

Last Friday, a message was sent from his Twitter account warning fans an imposter had taken over his accounts.

It is unclear whether or not the tweets were sent by Lee himself or if someone had actually gained control over the Twitter account. It is also unclear if any unauthorised users actually posted anything on any of the writer's social media accounts. The controversy adds an interesting plot twist following a string of interesting events including a lawsuit from Lee against his former business partners at POW! Entertainment, Shane Duffy and Gill Champion for allegedly stealing Lee's name and likeness.

Within the last few months, the creative's representatives have also claimed Lee's blood was stolen to insert into pens to sign his comic books, over US$ 1 billion was stolen from Lee, a house was bought in his name and Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct by caregivers and massage therapists.

While its unlikely Thanos was responsible or if Captain Marvel and reclaiming Infinity Stones will have anything to do with the resolution, Lee's social media accounts appear to be continuing to post the same comic strip outtakes and promotional content that are in line with previous postings before 18 May.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com