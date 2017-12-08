Finger Pow makes portable charging easier than ever

By
Finger Pow makes portable charging easier than ever

Magnetic appeal.

With most people now carrying portable chargers in their backpacks, phone battery conk-outs aren’t the journey-ruiners they once were. But according to the people behind the excellently-named Finger Pow, on-the-go charging could be a lot more convenient. Currently funding on Kickstarter, it’s essentially a series of tiny power banks - each no bigger than a USB drive - that you attach to the bottom of your phone when you need a quick boost. They live on a 5000mah charging bank, and each Finger Pow can charge your iPhone 8 to 25% capacity. Need more? Just swap it for the next one on the bank. They use magnetic charging, with adaptors for lightning, micro USB and USB Type-C.

Back the project for $US40 and you get four Finger Pows, effectively a whole charge.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
charging finger pow gadget misc handhelds mobiles devices news power bank

Most Read Articles

NBN Watch: HFC fails the test

NBN Watch: HFC fails the test
Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event

Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event
Review: Sony Xperia XZ1

Review: Sony Xperia XZ1
Merry Xmas! Ubisoft offers up two complete FREE PC games!

Merry Xmas! Ubisoft offers up two complete FREE PC games!
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?