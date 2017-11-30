FCC says Twitter is "part of the problem" when it comes to open internet

Ajit Pai claims 'hypocritical' online platforms are already filtering content.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has described Twitter and similar online platforms as being "part of the problem" and discriminatory when it comes to what content is accessible on the open internet, in an effort to justify his proposals to rollback net neutrality.

Pai, and two of his Republican allies on the commission, argued that despite the threats that ISPs could limit what content consumers are able to access if net neutrality laws were revoked, current online platforms are doing just that by filtering what is displayed on their sites.

"Recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see," said Pai, speaking at an event hosted by US political think tank R Street Institute on Tuesday. "These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don't like."

Pai pointed to the example of when Twitter prevented Representative Marsha Blackburn from advertising her campaign video as it contained messages promoting the pro-life movement. He also referred to Twitter's recent actions to remove the 'verified' status from accounts, a move that some suggested has mainly targeted conservative users.

"In this way, edge providers are a much bigger actual threat to an open internet than broadband providers, especially when it comes to discrimination on the basis of viewpoint," added Pai. "They might cloak their advocacy in the public interest, but the real interest of these internet giants is in using the regulatory process to cement their dominance in the internet economy."

However, while there is a genuine concern around the sheer volume of content that social media sites and search engines control, consumers have the choice to switch platforms or shut down their profile pages. The prospect that providers may be are to throttle traffic to certain parts of the internet remains a far greater threat to consumers who are often stuck with whatever ISP services their area.

We've reached out to Twitter for its take on Pai's comments.

The FCC still faces significant backlash over its proposals to ditch net-neutrality laws brought in under President Obama, as many view it as a victory for large internet providers looking to charge more for their services.

Not only was the FCC accused of ignoring negative feedback during its public consultation period, the body was also slammed by New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman when he accused the FCC of ignoring an official investigation into the comments.

Over 200 tech firms, including Twitter, issued a letter to the FCC on Monday outlining their concerns, in what may be a last-ditch attempt to win over the commission before a vote on the proposals on 18 December.