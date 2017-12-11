Far Cry 5 pushed back to March 2018 release

And The Crew 2 also pushes back into the first half of 2018.
I'm not looking forward to The Crew 2 quite as much as I am Far Cry 2, but Ubisoft's just announced a release delay for both games.
Far Cry 5 has been pushed back to a March 27 release, while The Crew 2 has a more vague outlook of the first half of 2018. Here's what Ubi had to say about the decision:
"For Far Cry 5, the extra time will allow the team at Ubisoft Montreal to make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team’s original vision. We’re excited for fans to join the Resistance in Hope County, Montana against the Project at Eden’s Gate cult. Tune in to the Ubiblog on December 15 at 7 AM PT to get the newest look at Far Cry 5. Meanwhile, The Crew 2 development team at Ivory Tower will use the next several months to perform additional playtests, gather player feedback, and continue working towards delivering an ambitious open-world racing experience that meets the team’s and our players’ expectations.”