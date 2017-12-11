Far Cry 5 pushed back to March 2018 release

And The Crew 2 also pushes back into the first half of 2018.

I'm not looking forward to The Crew 2 quite as much as I am Far Cry 2, but Ubisoft's just announced a release delay for both games.

Far Cry 5 has been pushed back to a March 27 release, while The Crew 2 has a more vague outlook of the first half of 2018. Here's what Ubi had to say about the decision: