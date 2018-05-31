Fallout 76: Bethesda releases teaser for new Fallout game

Bethesda has teased Fallout 76 ahead of E3 2018.

Following a surprise tease yesterday that the internet should “stay tuned” for something special, Bethesda has released a short trailer for what looks to be a whole new Fallout game: Fallout 76.

The trailer opens with a radio playing Country Roads, then pans out to show a room in what we’re guessing is the titular Vault 76. In Fallout, vaults are subterranean shelters-slash-nefarious social experiments created by the fictional company Vault-Tec.

Does this mean that the new game will take place entirely within a vault? Perhaps. The game is the first to be named after a specific vault, although a closed space would be a strange match for an open-world series. There has been speculation that Fallout 76 will have an online focus, and perhaps even be a full Fallout MMO, although nothing of the sort has been revealed yet.

According to Fandom, Vault 76 is a “control” vault in the Fallout universe:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a ‘control’ vault, with 500 occupants,” the site explains. “The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault's construction site. “In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honour of America's tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec's plans to expand.”

Fallout 4 was released three years ago, in 2015. While that doesn't seem like much of a gap between instalments, it's worth remembering there was only a two-year gap between Fallout 3and Fallout: New Vegas, although the latter was developed by Obsidian, not Bethesda. Fallout 76 will be made by Bethesda, and we'll likely hear much more come E3 2018.