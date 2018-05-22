Facebook and YouTube are the worst offenders for exposing children to suicide and sex

NSPCC report looked at the risks posed by social networks as the UK government announces plans to reign the companies in with new laws.

Facebook and YouTube have been highlighted by a leading charity for being the worst offenders in exposing children to themes of suicide, violence and bullying.

In a league table published by UK children’s charity NSPCC, the social network and the streaming site both come out as “high” risks for exposing young people to adult content. The findings are the result of a survey encompassing 2,059 young people and 2,049 parents and carers, asked about their experiences online.

YouTube and Facebook received “high” risk ratings across topics such as “violence” and “bullying”, as well as sexual themes and other adult imagery. Twitter and Reddit were also stamped with “high” ratings for several categories, although these platforms were deemed to have a “medium” risk for exposure to themes of suicide. Google got into hot water earlier this year after prominent YouTuber Paul Logan uploaded a video showing a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan.

(Credit: NSPCC)

A 16-year-old girl who reviewed YouTube as part of the survey said: “When you’re watching a video of something like a makeup artist, a video can be at the side of something completely different that could be sexual/hurtful or anything else. It’s easy to get yourself into a bad video.”

Elsewhere in the table, Instagram has been judged as a “high” risk for exposure to bully and sexual themes. Oddly, YouTube and Facebook are joined at the top of the league by the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which was originally released back in 2004.

If you are feeling suicidal, or are concerned about a friend or loved one, Lifeline offers confidential support. Call 13 11 14, or go to the Lifeline website for more details and support.