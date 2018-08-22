Explainer: What is latency?

We explore the nature of network latency and the steps you can take to reduce it

Simply put, latency is the measurement of delay between two points, although what that means, in reality, depends heavily on the setting to which it's applied.

While latency has a number of practical applications, such as in audio feedback, mechanical function, or even the operations of employees, the word is most frequently used to describe the length of time it takes for data to travel from its source to the entity that requested it (this is what we're interested in).

Latency can affect all types of data transfer, whether that's requesting information from a website, sending a file across a WAN, or simply entering a command into a computer system and waiting for an output. In the case of network latency, this is often measured as the time it takes for data to make a round trip - from its origin to a destination and back again.

This delay is measured in milliseconds (ms), with lower numbers producing a more responsive experience for the user. What constitutes low latency depends heavily on the system being used. For example, the average home ethernet connection will normally operate at around 10ms, producing a noticeable performance drop if it exceeds 150ms. For 4G mobile connections, however, normal operations happen at around 45ms to 60ms, while 3G connections can be double this.

What contributes to latency?

In an ideal world, every connection would have zero latency, however, there are so many interacting variables that this is unlikely to ever be achieved.

Even in the perfect scenario, the act of transferring a packet of data from one node to another at the speed of light, known as propagation, will produce some delay. What's more, the larger the size of the packet, the longer it will take to travel across a network.

There's also the role of the infrastructure and hardware. Cable connections will produce varying degrees of latency depending on the type of line used, whether that's coaxial or fibre, and if the packet has to travel over a Wi-Fi connection this will add yet more delay to the process.

Latency vs bandwidth

Latency and bandwidth are not interchangeable terms - they are both important for assessing the effectiveness of a network.

Bandwidth is concerned with the capacity of the network. A line with a high bandwidth is able to support more traffic travelling simultaneously across a network. In the case of a business network, this means more employees can perform network functions at the same time.

However, this doesn't imply how fast the data travels. For that, you need to assess the network's latency, which needs to be low if you want to have responsive services.

Reducing latency

Given the complexities of some networks, reducing latency can be difficult to achieve with a single upgrade. To really reduce delay, you may have to make adjustments, big and small, to every aspect of a network that a data packet will travel through.

Upgrading or modifying the infrastructure itself is one way to reduce latency, which includes swapping out older switches or cabling for something more capable. Operators could also assess the layout of their networks to look for bottlenecks or servers that may require additional resources, or optimise it in a way that reduces the number of nodes a data packet needs to travel through.

For businesses operating across multiple regions, it's worth considering the use of content delivery networks (CDNs). These provide dedicated pathways that normally sit at the edge, and therefore closer to your end users, often significantly reducing the distance a data packet needs to travel. However, these services can be quite pricey and the types of content they support are often limited, so it may not be worth the payoff.

It's also potentially worth considering connecting your business' infrastructure directly to a provider's data centre, essentially bypassing a middle-man cloud agent. However, these are usually costly alternatives to a standard contract and not necessarily the best option.

At a local level, it's possible to reduce latency slightly by uninstalling unnecessary programs that may be interfering with your connection.

Misdiagnosing latency

It's also worth bearing in mind that network performance can be affected by a number of issues, latency being one of them.

High latency can render a network inoperable, but it's just as likely that poor performance is the result of a poorly designed application or shoddy infrastructure. It's important to ensure that all the applications or edge devices that rely on your network are running correctly and aren't hogging too much of your network's resources.

