Explainer: What is a Trojan Virus?

Malicious malware lurking behind legitimate software

Named after the wooden horse disguised as a gift to trick the people of Troy into bringing Greek soldiers into their city to attack, the Trojan Horse, also known as a Trojan, is a specific type of malware disguised as normal and safe software that infects a device.

By hiding itself in what appears to be a normal file, it can then trick users into loading the malware on their system.

After the Trojan has been loaded, hackers and other cyber criminals are able to access the user's system allowing them to spy on the user, control the user's computer, steal sensitive data, and even put more malware onto the user's computer.

Trojans aren't limited to just stealing personal data, however. They can also copy, change, block, and even delete data off someone's system.

There are many different types of Trojans, each with its own specific goal, and they are classified based on what the specific Trojan does to a user's computer.

Some of the most common Trojans include the Backdoor Trojan, which allows hackers to control a user's computer remotely; the Downloader, which downloads additional malware onto a computer; and the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attack Trojan, which attempts to take down a web address by overwhelming it with traffic.

Another type of Trojan called Kronos, found in 2014 on a Russian underground forum, enables hackers to steal banking information from people's machines by keylogging. Working on browsers like Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Firefox, Kronos is also able to steal bank login information by bypassing common anti-virus software.

In addition to all that, it is able to add to the format of the website, enabling it to add forms for the user to fill out in an attempt to obtain extra information from victims.

Since it was found, there have been multiple reports of it attacking banks across the globe. One instance of the Kronos in action, occurred in May 2016 and targeted banks by using a fake Microsoft security alert to trick users into clicking a link enabling a executable download.

According to Combofix, if your device is infected with a Trojan, the system will typically show a DLL error, and you can then research how exactly the trojan affected the device.

Usually, you can remove the malware by stopping the function of system restore and restarting the computer with safe mode by pressing F8. Afterwards, you should remove the programs affected by the Trojan in the control panel.

While Trojans can cause significant damage if loaded on someone's system, there are ways to prevent the malware from causing problems.

Simple steps such as avoiding unsafe websites and keeping accounts safe with secure passwords and firewalls can help prevent malware attacks. Updating a device's operating system as soon as possible will also help prevent Trojans from causing damage as malware tends to exploit the problems in outdated software.

However, perhaps the most effective way of preventing this kind of malware attack is by installing anti-malware software on devices and by running diagnostic scans with this software periodically.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk