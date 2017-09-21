Every Xbox One X enhanced game coming from day one

Microsoft finally reveals every game to benefit from the Xbox One X's immense power
Microsoft's Xbox One X is nearly here. There's just a handful of days between now and its 7 November release date, meaning your time is running out to pick up a 4K TV if you haven't already.
Now pre-orders for the Xbox One X are now open, Microsoft has released a list of every game coming to the Xbox One X that benefits from the console's new raw power. Over 100 titles are listed as being Xbox One X enhanced, but it's unclear if that means they're 4K compatible, or simply run better at 1080p.
Of the titles on offer, all the major Xbox One games are on the list. You can expect Halo 5: Guardians, Forza Motorsport 7 and Gears of War 4 to run in 4K with next-to-no issues. Interestingly, older Xbox One X titles are absent, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Motorsport 6, Forza Horizon 2 and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. There are also a few titles in the list that are yet to be released.
Xbox One X games: What does “enhanced” for Xbox One X mean?
Xbox One X enhanced games are games that can make use of the Xbox One X's extra power. Compared to a game running on the Xbox One S, and Xbox One X enhanced game works in a similar way to a PS4 Pro-enabled game, offering a boost in performance at 1080p, or the option for enhanced graphics or 4K resolutions.
It's unclear if the Xbox One X can “boost” standard Xbox One games that haven't been “enhanced” for Xbox One X like the PS4 Pro can improve performance for all PS4 games. At the moment, it appears that the Xbox One X is only capable of improving performance on games that developers have currently gone back to and enabled functionality for. Expect the list of games to grow over the next few months after Xbox One X's release.
For the complete list of all 100 Xbox One X enhanced titles, you can read the table below.
Xbox One X enhanced games: the complete list
|
TITLE
|
PUBLISHER
|
XBOX ONE X ENHANCED
|
A Plague Tale: Innocence
|
Focus Home Interactive
|
Yes
|
Anthem
|
Electronic Arts
|
Yes
|
Studio Wildcard
|
Yes
|
Ashen
|
Annapurna
|
Yes
|
Ubisoft
|
Yes
|
System Era
|
Yes
|
Battlerite
|
Stunlock Studios
|
Yes
|
Below
|
Capybara
|
Yes
|
Black Desert
|
PearlAbyss Corp.
|
Yes
|
Brawlout
|
Angry Mob Games
|
Yes
|
Ripstone Publishing
|
Yes
|
Code Vein
|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
|
Yes
|
Funcom
|
Yes
|
Crackdown 3
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Danger Zone
|
Three Fields Entertainment LTD
|
Yes
|
Dark and Light
|
Snail Games
|
Yes
|
Darksiders III
|
THQ Nordic
|
Yes
|
CAPCOM CO., LTD
|
Yes
|
Deep Rock Galactic
|
Coffee Stain
|
Yes
|
Activision Blizzard
|
Yes
|
Bethesda
|
Yes
|
Bethesda
|
Yes
|
Disneyland Adventures
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Dovetail Games Ltd
|
Yes
|
Dragon Ball FighterZ
|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
|
Yes
|
Dynasty Warriors 9
|
KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
|
Yes
|
Electronic Arts
|
Yes
|
Electronic Arts
|
Yes
|
Elex
|
THQ Nordic
|
Yes
|
Frontier Developments Plc.
|
Yes
|
ROCKFISH Games GmbH
|
Yes
|
Deep Silver
|
Yes
|
Mediatonic Ltd.
|
Yes
|
Bethesda
|
Yes
|
Focus Home Interactive
|
Yes
|
Square Enix
|
Yes
|
Campo Santo
|
Yes
|
Ubisoft
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Gravel
|
Milestone
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Hand of Fate 2
|
Defiant Development
|
Yes
|
tinyBuild LLC
|
Yes
|
Square Enix
|
Yes
|
Deep Silver
|
Yes
|
Warner Bros.
|
Yes
|
Jurassic World Evolution
|
Frontier Developments Plc.
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Tripwire Interactive LLC
|
Yes
|
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|
Deep Silver
|
Yes
|
Square Enix
|
Yes
|
2K Games
|
Yes
|
VooFoo Studios Ltd.
|
Yes
|
CAPCOM CO., LTD
|
Yes
|
Metal Gear Survive
|
KONAMI
|
Yes
|
Metro: Exodus
|
Deep Silver
|
Yes
|
Warner Brothers Interactive
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Minion Masters
|
BetaDwarf
|
Yes
|
Monster Hunter: World
|
CAPCOM CO., LTD
|
Yes
|
2K Games
|
Yes
|
Electronic Arts
|
Yes
|
Ooblets
|
Glumberland
|
Yes
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Outcast – Second Contact
|
Bigben
|
Yes
|
Red Barrels
|
Yes
|
Hi-Rez Studios
|
Yes
|
Grinding Gear Games
|
Yes
|
KONAMI
|
Yes
|
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|
Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.
|
Yes
|
505 Games
|
Yes
|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Raiders of the Broken Planet
|
Mercury Steam
|
Yes
|
Railway Empire
|
Kalypso
|
Yes
|
Real Farm Sim
|
SOEDESCO
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
CAPCOM CO., LTD
|
Yes
|
Tequila Works
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Roblox
|
Yes
|
Robocraft Infinity
|
Freejam Ltd.
|
Yes
|
Psyonix
|
Yes
|
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Sea of Thieves
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Monomi Park, LLC
|
Yes
|
Hi-Rez Studios
|
Yes
|
Sonic Forces
|
Sega
|
Yes
|
Electronic Arts
|
Yes
|
State of Decay 2
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Ubisoft
|
Yes
|
Strange Brigade
|
Rebellion Developments
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes
|
Superhot
|
Yes
|
Surviving Mars
|
Paradox Interactive
|
Yes
|
Tennis World Tour
|
Bigben
|
Yes
|
The Artful Escape
|
Annapurna
|
Yes
|
The Crew 2
|
Ubisoft
|
Yes
|
The Darwin Project
|
Scavenger Studio
|
Yes
|
Bethesda
|
Yes
|
Bethesda
|
Yes
|
The Last Night
|
Raw Fury
|
Yes
|
Hinterland
|
Yes
|
Focus Home Interactive
|
Yes
|
CD Projekt
|
Yes
|
Electronic Arts
|
Yes
|
Ubisoft
|
Yes
|
Ubisoft
|
Yes
|
Train Sim World
|
Dovetail Games Ltd
|
Yes
|
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
|
Bigben
|
Yes
|
Digital Extremes
|
Yes
|
Fatshark AB
|
Yes
|
Gearbox
|
Yes
|
Bethesda
|
Yes
|
Wargaming
|
Yes
|
Bigben
|
Yes
|
Microsoft Studios
|
Yes