Every Xbox One X enhanced game coming from day one

Microsoft's Xbox One X is nearly here. There's just a handful of days between now and its 7 November release date, meaning your time is running out to pick up a 4K TV if you haven't already.

Now pre-orders for the Xbox One X are now open, Microsoft has released a list of every game coming to the Xbox One X that benefits from the console's new raw power. Over 100 titles are listed as being Xbox One X enhanced, but it's unclear if that means they're 4K compatible, or simply run better at 1080p.

Of the titles on offer, all the major Xbox One games are on the list. You can expect Halo 5: Guardians, Forza Motorsport 7 and Gears of War 4 to run in 4K with next-to-no issues. Interestingly, older Xbox One X titles are absent, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Motorsport 6, Forza Horizon 2 and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. There are also a few titles in the list that are yet to be released.

Xbox One X games: What does “enhanced” for Xbox One X mean?

Xbox One X enhanced games are games that can make use of the Xbox One X's extra power. Compared to a game running on the Xbox One S, and Xbox One X enhanced game works in a similar way to a PS4 Pro-enabled game, offering a boost in performance at 1080p, or the option for enhanced graphics or 4K resolutions.

It's unclear if the Xbox One X can “boost” standard Xbox One games that haven't been “enhanced” for Xbox One X like the PS4 Pro can improve performance for all PS4 games. At the moment, it appears that the Xbox One X is only capable of improving performance on games that developers have currently gone back to and enabled functionality for. Expect the list of games to grow over the next few months after Xbox One X's release.

For the complete list of all 100 Xbox One X enhanced titles, you can read the table below.

Xbox One X enhanced games: the complete list