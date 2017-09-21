Every Xbox One X enhanced game coming from day one

Microsoft finally reveals every game to benefit from the Xbox One X's immense power

Microsoft's Xbox One X is nearly here. There's just a handful of days between now and its 7 November release date, meaning your time is running out to pick up a 4K TV if you haven't already.

Now pre-orders for the Xbox One X are now open, Microsoft has released a list of every game coming to the Xbox One X that benefits from the console's new raw power. Over 100 titles are listed as being Xbox One X enhanced, but it's unclear if that means they're 4K compatible, or simply run better at 1080p.

Of the titles on offer, all the major Xbox One games are on the list. You can expect Halo 5: Guardians, Forza Motorsport 7 and Gears of War 4 to run in 4K with next-to-no issues. Interestingly, older Xbox One X titles are absent, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Motorsport 6, Forza Horizon 2 and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. There are also a few titles in the list that are yet to be released.

Xbox One X games: What does “enhanced” for Xbox One X mean?

 

Xbox One X enhanced games are games that can make use of the Xbox One X's extra power. Compared to a game running on the Xbox One S, and Xbox One X enhanced game works in a similar way to a PS4 Pro-enabled game, offering a boost in performance at 1080p, or the option for enhanced graphics or 4K resolutions.

It's unclear if the Xbox One X can “boost” standard Xbox One games that haven't been “enhanced” for Xbox One X like the PS4 Pro can improve performance for all PS4 games. At the moment, it appears that the Xbox One X is only capable of improving performance on games that developers have currently gone back to and enabled functionality for. Expect the list of games to grow over the next few months after Xbox One X's release.

For the complete list of all 100 Xbox One X enhanced titles, you can read the table below.

Xbox One X enhanced games: the complete list

TITLE

PUBLISHER

XBOX ONE X ENHANCED

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Focus Home Interactive

Yes

Anthem

Electronic Arts

Yes

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)

Studio Wildcard

Yes

Ashen

Annapurna

Yes

Assassin's Creed Origins

Ubisoft

Yes

Astroneer (Game Preview)

System Era

Yes

Battlerite

Stunlock Studios

Yes

Below

Capybara

Yes

Black Desert

PearlAbyss Corp.

Yes

Brawlout

Angry Mob Games

Yes

Chess Ultra

Ripstone Publishing

Yes

Code Vein

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Yes

Conan Exiles

Funcom

Yes

Crackdown 3

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Danger Zone

Three Fields Entertainment LTD

Yes

Dark and Light

Snail Games

Yes

Darksiders III

THQ Nordic

Yes

Dead Rising 4

CAPCOM CO., LTD

Yes

Deep Rock Galactic

Coffee Stain

Yes

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Activision Blizzard

Yes

Dishonored 2

Bethesda

Yes

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Bethesda

Yes

Disneyland Adventures

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dovetail Games Ltd

Yes

Dragon Ball FighterZ

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Yes

Dynasty Warriors 9

KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Yes

FIFA 18

Electronic Arts

Yes

Madden NFL 18

Electronic Arts

Yes

Elex

THQ Nordic

Yes

Elite: Dangerous

Frontier Developments Plc.

Yes

Everspace

ROCKFISH Games GmbH

Yes

F1 2017

Deep Silver

Yes

Fable Fortune

Mediatonic Ltd.

Yes

Fallout 4

Bethesda

Yes

Farming Simulator 17

Focus Home Interactive

Yes

Final Fantasy XV

Square Enix

Yes

Firewatch

Campo Santo

Yes

For Honor

Ubisoft

Yes

Forza Horizon 3

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Forza Motorsport 7

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Gears of War 4

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Gravel

Milestone

Yes

Halo 5: Guardians

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Halo Wars 2

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Hand of Fate 2

Defiant Development

Yes

Hello Neighbor

tinyBuild LLC

Yes

HITMAN

Square Enix

Yes

Homefront: The Revolution

Deep Silver

Yes

Injustice 2

Warner Bros.

Yes

Jurassic World Evolution

Frontier Developments Plc.

Yes

Killer Instinct

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Killing Floor 2

Tripwire Interactive LLC

Yes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Deep Silver

Yes

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Square Enix

Yes

Mafia III

2K Games

Yes

Mantis Burn Racing

VooFoo Studios Ltd.

Yes

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

CAPCOM CO., LTD

Yes

Metal Gear Survive

KONAMI

Yes

Metro: Exodus

Deep Silver

Yes

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Warner Brothers Interactive

Yes

Minecraft

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Minion Masters

BetaDwarf

Yes

Monster Hunter: World

CAPCOM CO., LTD

Yes

NBA 2K18

2K Games

Yes

Need for Speed Payback

Electronic Arts

Yes

Ooblets

Glumberland

Yes

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Outcast – Second Contact

Bigben

Yes

Outlast 2

Red Barrels

Yes

Paladins

Hi-Rez Studios

Yes

Path of Exile

Grinding Gear Games

Yes

PES 2018

KONAMI

Yes

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc.

Yes

Portal Knights

505 Games

Yes

Project Cars 2

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Yes

Quantum Break

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Mercury Steam

Yes

Railway Empire

Kalypso

Yes

Real Farm Sim

SOEDESCO

Yes

ReCore

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

CAPCOM CO., LTD

Yes

RiME

Tequila Works

Yes

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Microsoft Studios

Yes

ROBLOX

Roblox

Yes

Robocraft Infinity

Freejam Ltd.

Yes

Rocket League

Psyonix

Yes

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Sea of Thieves

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Slime Rancher

Monomi Park, LLC

Yes

SMITE

Hi-Rez Studios

Yes

Sonic Forces

Sega

Yes

Star Wars Battlefront II

Electronic Arts

Yes

State of Decay 2

Microsoft Studios

Yes

Steep

Ubisoft

Yes

Strange Brigade

Rebellion Developments

Yes

Super Lucky's Tale

Microsoft Studios

Yes

SUPERHOT

Superhot

Yes

Surviving Mars

Paradox Interactive

Yes

Tennis World Tour

Bigben

Yes

The Artful Escape

Annapurna

Yes

The Crew 2

Ubisoft

Yes

The Darwin Project

Scavenger Studio

Yes

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Bethesda

Yes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Bethesda

Yes

The Last Night

Raw Fury

Yes

The Long Dark

Hinterland

Yes

The Surge

Focus Home Interactive

Yes

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt

Yes

Titanfall 2

Electronic Arts

Yes

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ubisoft

Yes

Tom Clancy's The Division

Ubisoft

Yes

Train Sim World

Dovetail Games Ltd

Yes

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Bigben

Yes

Warframe

Digital Extremes

Yes

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Fatshark AB

Yes

We Happy Few

Gearbox

Yes

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Bethesda

Yes

World of Tanks

Wargaming

Yes

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Bigben

Yes

Zoo Tycoon

Microsoft Studios

Yes

