Eugene Kaspersky to testify to US Congress

The CEO will travel to the US to defend the accusations against his company.

The co-founder and CEO of Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, has accepted an invitation to testify to US lawmakers over the security of his products.

Kaspersky said: "I appreciate and accept the invitation to testify before the US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and if I can get an expedited visa, I look forward to publicly addressing the allegations about my company and its products."

The CEO posted the letter from the Committee on Twitter which states the hearing will take place on 27 September at 10am EST in Washington. The Committee wrote: 'The purpose of this hearing is to conduct oversight of the cybersecurity posture o[f] federal government, and examine the extent to which the federal government utilizes your company's products."

I have accepted invitation to testify before US House of Representatives & address allegations about KL. Hope to get expedited visa. pic.twitter.com/Z24emERmnn — Eugene Kaspersky (@e_kaspersky) September 14, 2017

He published an opinion piece in Forbes on Thursday where he reiterated that Kaspersky does not have ties to any government. He outlined "...there's a lack of facts or proof to validate any potential concerns, given that we haven't done anything wrong".

Kaspersky also wrote: "I've repeatedly offered to meet with government officials, testify before the U.S. Congress, provide the company's source code for an official audit and discuss any other means to help address any questions the U.S. government has about Kaspersky Lab - whatever it takes, I will do it. And I look forward to working with any agency or government officials that are interested."

Yesterday the Trump administration issued a directive to government agencies to throw out Kaspersky Lab products. It said it was worried about ties between Kaspersky Lab and the Kremlin which could potentially have an effect on US national security.

The Department of Homeland Security has given federal agencies 30 days to identify Kaspersky products on their systems and 90 days to begin to remove them.