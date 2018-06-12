Ethereum breaches 100 million coin mark

At the same time, Bitcoin value plummets.

While Bitcoin caps the number of "coins" in circulation to 21 million, in an attempt to manage supply and demand and regulate its price, Ethereum doesn't apply such a limit for its own offering, Ether. As a result, the cryptocurrency has been increasing in number for months and finally tipped the 100 million mark earlier this week.

This is a major milestone, one even Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin didn't believe would be reached this century. It's indicative of the crypto surge, and hype, of recent months and is a cause of concern for investors. The more Ethereum there is in circulation, the less scarce it is, which means it loses value. This rise comes as the price of Bitcoin crashed more than 10% at the start of June, to its lowest price in two months, after a small crypto exchange in South Korea said it had been hacked.

The crash takes the total amount wiped off Bitcoin's market value to a staggering $US120 billion.