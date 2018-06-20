Escape from Monkey Island returns through GOG

It may not be the best entry, but it's still nice to see the series complete again.

Okay, so this isn't quite as big of a deal as March's news about The Curse of Monkey Island returning to easy legal purchase and play for PC gamers. Escape from Monkey Island is generally not seen to be quite as good, to the point where the series' original foray into 3D is seen as a bit of a black sheep.

Personally, we think that it's main flaw was rendering Demonic Skull Murray as perfecly white and symmetrical, rather than the green-tinted mutant-like thing he should be. Also, the actor forgot how to do the voice correctly.

All that said, though, Escape from Monkey Island is still an enjoyable game in its own right, and you're able to buy it again right now! Curiously, this particular resurrection seems to be unique to Good Old Games, which is also holding a sale on all things Monkey Island to celebrate.

Give it a look if you fancy some resolutely old-school adventuring and have ten bucks to spare. It's ready to run on modern machines and everyhing.