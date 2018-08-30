Email attacks on the rise, say 80% of businesses

By
Email attacks on the rise, say 80% of businesses

Impersonation attacks have increased 80 percent quarter on quarter, according to a new report.

The latest figures show that Impersonation or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks have spiked enormously over the last quarter, clocking up an 80 percent increase quarter-on-quarter to hit a total of 41,605.

According to the new ESRA report from Mimecast, which tests the efficiency of email security systems, a significant 203,000 malicious links within 10,072,682 emails were deemed safe by other security systems – a ratio of one unstopped malicious link for every 50 emails inspected.

"Targeted malware, heavily socially-engineered impersonation attacks, and phishing threats are still reaching employee inboxes. This leaves organisations at risk of a data breach and financial loss," said Matthew Gardiner, cybersecurity strategist at Mimecast, in a statement. "These are difficult attacks to identify without specialised security capabilities, and this testing shows that commonly used systems aren’t doing a good job catching them."

The ESRA report also identified 19,086,877 pieces of spam, 13,176 emails containing dangerous file types, and 15,656 malware attachments that were allegedly missed by incumbent providers and potentially delivered to users’ inboxes. As part of the cumulative assessments, Mimecast claims to have inspected more than 142 million emails that have passed through organizations’ incumbent email security vendors. The current report’s infographic is here.
Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition
Tags:
business email compromise email security financial loss matthew gardiner mimecast office suite security systems

Most Read Articles

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080: everything you need to know

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080: everything you need to know
How to: Delete your Spotify account

How to: Delete your Spotify account
How to: Get back into Windows if you get locked out

How to: Get back into Windows if you get locked out
Two new iPhone X devices and iPhone 9 leak in video

Two new iPhone X devices and iPhone 9 leak in video
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

PC & Tech Authority Software Store

Discounted downloadable software

PC & Tech Authority Downloads

Access to free software downloads