Email attacks on the rise, say 80% of businesses

Impersonation attacks have increased 80 percent quarter on quarter, according to a new report.

The latest figures show that Impersonation or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks have spiked enormously over the last quarter, clocking up an 80 percent increase quarter-on-quarter to hit a total of 41,605.

According to the new ESRA report from Mimecast, which tests the efficiency of email security systems, a significant 203,000 malicious links within 10,072,682 emails were deemed safe by other security systems – a ratio of one unstopped malicious link for every 50 emails inspected.

"Targeted malware, heavily socially-engineered impersonation attacks, and phishing threats are still reaching employee inboxes. This leaves organisations at risk of a data breach and financial loss," said Matthew Gardiner, cybersecurity strategist at Mimecast, in a statement. "These are difficult attacks to identify without specialised security capabilities, and this testing shows that commonly used systems aren’t doing a good job catching them."