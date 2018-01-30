Elon Musk’s flamethrower is a real thing you can buy

Yours for just $500

If we were a print magazine we'd probably have a page dedicated to the latest cool and quirky gadgets we'd spotted that month. We'd probably call it "Hot Stuff" or something. What we probably wouldn't be doing is featuring flamethrowers. Until now.

You’d think that laying the smackdown on petrol vehicles and carefully plotting the colonisation of Mars would be enough for Elon Musk to be getting on with, but the billionaire entrepreneur has taken a brief time-out to confirm that The Boring Company - one of a number of companies founded by Musk - is now taking pre-orders for its first flamethrower. Why is this happening? Because it sold out of hats, obviously. Is it remotely legal? Because of the relatively short flame length, quite possibly - in the US at least. Anyone with safety concerns can add on the “overpriced Boring Company fire extinguisher” for US$30, bringing the total cost to US$530. And as Musk rightly points out, that could turn out to be a wise investment when the zombies arrive.