Donald Trump's latest attack on Google is full of lies

The US president goes after Google again, as he looks to impose regulations to keep Google, Facebook and Twitter in check.

Donald Trump is gunning for Google as the leader of the free world believes that the search engine is deliberately rigging results to make him look bad. He also seems to believe that Google is treating his presidency differently from that of Obamas, so much so that he's even gone and pinned a video to his Twitter profile in a move he believes is proof that the search giant is working against him.

#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/xqz599iQZw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018 In this video, he calls out Google for not linking to his State of the Union addresses, when it had previously been linking out to Obama's. However, it turns out the US President is spreading his own brand of "fake news" as there are multiple inaccuracies in his video – as pointed out by In this video, he calls out Google for not linking to his State of the Union addresses, when it had previously been linking out to Obama's. However, it turns out the US President is spreading his own brand of "fake news" as there are multiple inaccuracies in his video – as pointed out by Gizmodo

Firstly, Google says this is simply not true. The search giant claims that it did not feature a link in 2017 to Trump's "State of the Union" because it was actually just an address to Congress. Google did the same with Obama in 2009 because it, too, was simply an address to Congress instead of a State of the Union.

"On January 30 2018, we highlighted the live stream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the google.com homepage," the company said in a statement. "We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017."

For proof on the matter, Google linked to a Trump devotee's subreddit r/The_Donald where users had posted how to watch Trump's State of the Union address on 30 January 2018.

After more digging, it was also evident that images in Trump's video had been doctored – clearly showing that even he thinks his followers are clearly idiots.

A section of the video supposedly outlining the Google homepage showing a link to Obama's State of the Union in 2016 displays the wrong Google logo. Google changed its logo to a sans-serif font in 2015 – this means the 2016 screenshot is fake as it displays the old version of Google's logo. This can be verified as shots saved on The Wayback Machine just days before the screenshot Trump's video used clearly shows the new logo.

It's obvious that facts aren't what's important to Trump. Instead, he's trying to build momentum against corporations like Google who he feels supersede his power by presenting things in a way that are largely unfavourable to him and his presidency.