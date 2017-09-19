DnD's next big campaign - Tomb of Annihilation - launches today!

By
DnD's next big campaign - Tomb of Annihilation - launches today!

Welcome to the jungle...

The next big thing for Dungeons and Dragons hits your friendly local gaming store today - Tomb of Annihilation is the game's Forgotten Realms next campaign, and it's an epic tale of corruption and magic.

Turns out, folks who've been raised from the dead - DnD has some pretty handy medical care, when you get down to it - are coming down with some kind of evil rot, and it's up to the players to get to the bottom of the mystery. There's a quest to a monster-haunted jungle, villains to dispatch, and treasure to loot! 

Tomb of Annihilation is out now.

Tags:
dnd dungeons and dragons forgotten realms news rpg tabletop tomb of annihilation

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)

Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)
Best noise-cancelling headphones 2017: The best headphones for cutting out that background noise

Best noise-cancelling headphones 2017: The best headphones for cutting out that background noise
Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU

Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?