DnD's next big campaign - Tomb of Annihilation - launches today!

Welcome to the jungle...

The next big thing for Dungeons and Dragons hits your friendly local gaming store today - Tomb of Annihilation is the game's Forgotten Realms next campaign, and it's an epic tale of corruption and magic.

Turns out, folks who've been raised from the dead - DnD has some pretty handy medical care, when you get down to it - are coming down with some kind of evil rot, and it's up to the players to get to the bottom of the mystery. There's a quest to a monster-haunted jungle, villains to dispatch, and treasure to loot!

Tomb of Annihilation is out now.