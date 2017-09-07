Destiny 2 PS4 Bundle on sale now

Fancy a new console with your epic first person shooter?

Many days off - both scheduled and some no doubt off-the-cuff - were taken this week with the launch of Destiny 2. But if you don't have a console up to the task, well... Bad luck, potential Guardian.

Or, good luck! Sony announced a shiny Destiny 2 PS4 Pro Bundle this week that could be the answer to your gaming prayers. 

The Bundle includes a Glacier White 1TB PS4 Pro with controller, a copy of the game with exclusive PS4 content, a Destiny 2 expansion pass, and a legendary sword, player emote, and a Cabal Empire themed emblem.

The Bundle is available now, and retails for $649.

