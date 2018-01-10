de Blob 2 is injecting some colour into current gen next month

Well, this is a nice surprise. Time to start the funky revolution!

The only way this could be better is if there were no precedent. There is, though, although we're still happy to see THQ Nordic that confirm de Blob is coming to XBO and PS4.

Actually, to be more specific, it's just de Blob 2, apparently, which is a mite sad. Including the first game would also make this better. Still, this release is set to include some shiny features along the lines of multiplayer, new power-ups and a total of twelve new stages.

That's a generous number of new stages, although we do hope they have something to offer. de Blob 2 was a fantastic locally developed gem, and its only real downfall was that it started to feel a tad long in the tooth after a while. We're certainly glad to see it back, and hopefully it will sell well enough after it lands on February 27 to drive interest in a whole new game.