DDoS attacks have doubled in six months, up 91% on first quarter

IoT devices in the dock as DDoS stages a resurgence, but stealth and sophistication also on the rise.

Businesses are being hammered by an average of eight DDoS attack attempts per day, an increase of 35 percent compared to Q2 2017, and a massive 91 percent increase over Q1 2017, according to new figures.

The huge increase in volume is partly due to the prevalence of DDoS services online, often marketed as ‘Booters' ‘Stressers' and similar tools, as well as the volume of easily-compromised IoT devices, according to the researchers from Correro. One example being the Reaper botnet, which has allegedly compromised more than one million organisations all across the globe, and has been described as “more sophisticated” than Mirai and “the next cyber-hurricane”.

Russ Madley, head of VSMB & channel, Kaspersky Lab said: “While DDoS attacks have been a threat for many years, it's still important that businesses take them seriously as they are one of the most popular weapons in a cyber-criminal's arsenal. A DDoS attack can be just as damaging to a business as any other cyber-crime, especially if used as part of a bigger targeted attack. The ramifications can be far-reaching as they're able to reach deep into a company's internal systems. Organisations must understand that protection of the IT infrastructure requires a comprehensive approach and continuous monitoring, regardless of the company's size or sphere of activity.”

Unfortunately, while the sheer volume and scale of attacks has risen, their sophistication has too, with fifth of the DDoS attack attempts recorded during Q2 2017 deploying multiple attack vectors to pick apart victim's defences. The researchers also pointed out that many less sophisticated DDoS attacks are designed to be a distraction and delaying tactic to tie up internal security experts and resources while a more subtle incursion is under way elsewhere.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com