D-Link launches two new MU-MIMO routers

One's aimed at gaming and 4K media, the other at the home office.

D-Link has just connected two new MU-MIMO routers to its networking lineup, the media-focused DIR-882 AC2600 ‘EXO’ MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router and the more staid, business-oriented DIR-878 AC1900 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router.

The DIR-882 AC2600 has dual-bad speeds of up to 2533Mbps, a dual-core processor, and AC Smartbeam technology to track wireless devices for a better signal. It boasts USB3 and USB2 ports to stream media straight from storage media, while Mu-MIMO capability offers high-speed connections to multiple wireless devices.

"The DIR-882 AC2600 EXO Router is the latest high-performance Router in our line-up, sitting between our flagship AC5300 DIR-895 Router, and the new DIR-878, and is specifically designed for 4K streamers and gamers," said D-Link's Australian MD, Greame Reardon, in today's release. "It also enables users to reliably maintain the strongest Wi-Fi signal on multiple devices at one time, whether streaming, gaming, surfing the web, or working from home. Additionally, it creates a ‘PowerZone’ of high-performance Wi-Fi right where you need it, but can be seamlessly expanded to gain extra coverage should your home need it by adding Whole Home Wi-Fi enabled Range Extenders, giving you a scalable mesh network solution.”

The DIR-878 AC1900, on the other hand, is aimed at the small office/home office environment, with high-speed 802.11ac wireless and dual-band Gigabit ethernet ports. It also features enhanced security features to keep your business data safe, and a built-in quality-of-service engine to prioritise your traffic.

Both routers are available now: the DIR-882 AC2600 retails for #349.95, while the DIR-878 AC1900 has an RRP of $299.95