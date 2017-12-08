Cryptocurrency thieves steal $US64 million of Bitcoin from mining platform

The attack was highlighted on Twitter and Reddit with users saying they may lose hundreds of dollars.

Hackers may have gotten away with $64 million worth of bitcoin after a cyber-attack hit the cryptocurrency mining platform NiceHash.

NiceHash lets people offer computing capacity for bitcoin miners to mine digital currencies. Cryptocurrency miners work out complex mathematical equations to add cryptocurrency transactions to decentralised public ledgers called blockchains.

The mining marketplace said that its service was undergoing “maintenance” on Twitter and that it was working hard to resolve issues affecting the site. NiceHash said in a statement that it was “investigating the nature of the incident” and they were closing the site for a day.

NiceHash was unsure how much had been taken in the hack but users pointed to a Bitcoin wallet that had been stolen that did in fact turn out to contain the stolen amount which was $US64 million as confirmed by Andrej P. Škraba, head of marketing at the firm.

This wouldn't be the first time people have lost millions in cryptocurrency. In November, millions of pounds worth of Ethereum were "accidentally" frozen on the cryptocurrency wallet provider Parity after a user "suicided" the wallet, deleting its code and freezing all ether tokens contained within.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com