Could we see an iPhone SE 2 in 2018?

When the iPhone SE came out in 2016, many people thought it would be a one time deal. To Apple's delight though, the dinky affordable iPhone sold surprisingly well. Now rumours are suggesting that Apple have plans to make a second one and it could very well be landing in our palms in early 2018.

A report by the Economic Daily News claims that one of Apple's manufacturers, Wistron, has been given the go ahead to build a new factory. Expected to be built primarily for the purpose of manufacturing the iPhone SE 2, it seems the iPhone SE could be back for an encore.

The report suggests that the SE 2 will be more expensive than the original SE but still cheaper than the iPhone 7, coming in at around $US450 with 32GB and 128GB storage sizes. The screen is expected to stay the same as the iPhone SE at 4in, which means it will most likely retain the home button.

Previous reports line up with the Economic Daily News' report, with Tekz24 being the first to suggest that the manufacturer was gearing up to build a new factory for the SE 2 back in August. In that early report, it was suggested that India would be the first to get the iPhone SE 2, which makes sense as Apple is looking to increase its market share there. The Teks24 report also estimates that the iPhone SE 2 will have a quad-core processor with Apple's A10 chip, making it as good as the iPhone 7 but in a smaller form factor. However, it would be wise to not put all your eggs in one basket with Teks24's report as it doesn't cite a verified source. Still, given its report lines up closely with Daily Economic News' one, we can't really rule it out entirely, they may very well be right.