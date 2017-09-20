Confirmed: Kaby Lake CPUs will not run on Z370 motherboards

By
Confirmed: Kaby Lake CPUs will not run on Z370 motherboards

It might look like the same socket, but looks can be deceiving.

Intel's new Coffee Lake CPUs aren't far away, along with the new Z370 chipset that'll launch alongside it. Ahead of the new hardware, though, one question remains - since Z370 uses the same LGA 1151 socket as previous generations, will there be backwards compatibility?

Hardware Info got its hands on a Z370 motherboard, and so the first thing they did was plug in a seemingly a compatible Kaby Lake processor to answer the question - and the result is a resounding NO. The system apparently booted, but crapped out during self-testing during VGA detection.

The CPU used was a Celeron G3930. Hardware Info thinks it could be possible to get the combination working with a BIOS update, but that's up to Intel to allow. For now, though, no dice.

Tags:
chipset coffee lake cpus kaby lake motherboard motherboards news processor z370

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)

Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)
Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU

Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU
What's new in iOS 11?

What's new in iOS 11?
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?