Confirmed: Kaby Lake CPUs will not run on Z370 motherboards

It might look like the same socket, but looks can be deceiving.

Intel's new Coffee Lake CPUs aren't far away, along with the new Z370 chipset that'll launch alongside it. Ahead of the new hardware, though, one question remains - since Z370 uses the same LGA 1151 socket as previous generations, will there be backwards compatibility?

Hardware Info got its hands on a Z370 motherboard, and so the first thing they did was plug in a seemingly a compatible Kaby Lake processor to answer the question - and the result is a resounding NO. The system apparently booted, but crapped out during self-testing during VGA detection.

The CPU used was a Celeron G3930. Hardware Info thinks it could be possible to get the combination working with a BIOS update, but that's up to Intel to allow. For now, though, no dice.