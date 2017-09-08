Comments tool Disqus taking the fight to toxic commentators

New toxicity filter aims to make reading the comments a much more pleasant experience.

One of the most common internet refrains is 'never read the comments', and as a frequent writer and editor in the online space, I can understand the sentiment. Practically living within the comments for your work day can be wearing, as you try to steer your site toward a polite, open community. You're often fighting against outright trolls who just want to disrupt, and fans so passionate that they cannot possibly admit another worldview, on everything whether Samsung is better than Apple, to delving into the complexities of game reviewing.

Things get personal, things get nasty, and suddenly no one wants to comment - which is bad for the community, and site in question. Thankfully, Disqus - the comment engine behind many popular sites - is tackling the issue of toxic commentators with a new toxicity filter.

The new feature uses machine learning algorithms to help editors and moderators find and moderate toxic posts and users as they happen. We use Disqus, and while it's a useful feature, we're not quite big enough for it to be a real game changer - but for bigger sites, that generate hundreds of comments a day, it's a godsend.

Disqus defines toxic comments as containing either abuse, trolling, lack of contribution (ie, you're not adding anything to the conversation), and whether or not the comment in question would cause a reasonable reader to leave the site. To find such comments, all a moderator has to do is choose 'toxic' from a drop down filter, and Disqus does the rest, flagging possible comments for the moderator to then personally action.

It's a work in progress, with more features to come, but if it helps make the internet a better, kinder place... we're all for it.

(personal note: And BOY could I have used this a few years ago...)