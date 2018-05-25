Code in the latest Windows 10 update fuels rumours of a Surface Phone

The latest Windows 10 update, which had been expected to be called the Spring Update, is out now.

Code buried in Windows 10 may have given us more evidence suggesting Microsoft is working on a Surface Phone.

This isn't the first time rumours of such a device have circulated, but this could be the strongest glimpse yet, from an official source.

In particular, code uncovered in a recent Windows 10 update hints at the existence of a device running on Andromeda OS, an upcoming, modular, version of Windows 10. A recent report suggested that the first build of Andromeda OS would focus on mobile devices, and possibly wearables. Andromeda is due to launch later this year, early next year so we could see the Surface Phone within months, although that is an incredibly optimistic estimate.

A Surface Phone has been rumoured for years, since the first Surface tablets launched.