CoD: Black Ops 4 is official. Crashing into Earth this October

The worst-kept secret of the past few days is now official. Is it enough to distract you from a new Smash Bros.?

Activision has gone and confirmed the existence of the fourth Black Ops game in the Call of Duty franchise. Which they pretty much had to, considering all of the holes in that particularl bucket. We do appreciate their choice about being forthright, however.

Still, this effectively means that this is an announcement for an announcement. What we know so far is that CoDBlops 4 "will revolutionise the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, 12th October for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC." A pretty big claim there before that there release date.

A more fully-blown revel is set for May 17.