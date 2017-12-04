Chocolate Hub 2 brings together your MacBook and iPhone in connectivity and charging bliss

It’s a little bit tasty.

As the holidays rampage towards us like a charging rhino covered in tinsel, your mind might wander to adverts where confectionary magically brings people together for a lifetime of love. Chocolate Hub 2 (from US$89) wants to do the same for your Apple kit. From above, this little device looks like a massive bar of chocolate, but that bit’s in fact a Qi charging pad on which to plonk your shiny new smartphone.

And on the sides, you get plenty of handy ports for your notebook: 4K HDMI, 2× USB3.0, SD 3.0, USB-C pass-through. It’s enough to bring any under-equipped MacBook and thirsty iPhone together.

(A top tip, though: don’t try to impress someone at the office party by breaking off a chunk of the Chocolate Hub 2 and suggesting that they eat it.)