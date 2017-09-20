Check out the Xbox One X at a special Sydney event this weekend

Sydney's Microsoft Store is showing off the company's latest console. And some hot games!

Sydney's 'flagship' Microsoft Store Sydney (I kinda doubled up there, but here we are) is showing off the upcoming Xbox One X this weekend. For a limited time, punters can head into the store, check out the new console, and even play some Forza Motorsport 7 or Super Lucky's Tale into the bargain.

The hands-on event is only this Sunday, and runs from 12pm to 6pm. And yes, you do need to register, which you can do here, and I recommend hurrying.