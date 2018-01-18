Celebrate the Monster Hunter World release date with a limited edition PS4 Pro

The limited edition Monster Hunter PS4 Pro comes with a host of exclusive extras to boot

If you want to represent your love for all things Monster Hunter World, you can now do so with your PS4 Pro thanks to an exclusive limited edition console releasing alongside Capcoms new game.

Launching on 26 January, the Monster Hunter World "Rathalos Edition" PS4 Pro comes with a red DualShock 4 controller and a black 1TB PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro is finished with Rathalos artwork on its top and tribal symbols along its front. The red DualShock 4 also has tiny etchings and paintings on it to show its tribal roots.

Alongside the console, you'll get a copy of the game on Blu-Ray and a voucher code for exclusive content. That code gives you access to a Dynamic Custom Theme, the Origin Armour Set and a Fair Wind Charm.

The Monster Hunter World PS4 Pro is said to only be available in limited quantaties, so you'll have to act fast to snap it up. So far, it seems to be exclusively held by EB Games, who currently have it available for $659.95.

Monster Hunter World releases on 26 January on PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version will be out later in the year.