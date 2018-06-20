Casemaker leaks the sizes of Apple's new iPhone range

Reliable iPhone leaker is so confident it's correct that it's building the cases already.

Olixar, the reliable source of iPhone leaks that also makes cases for the devices, has backtracked on a recent claim it made about Apple's forthcoming iPhone X releases.

Having repeatedly claimed that Apple's follow-up to its most expensive iPhone would see it produce a 'mini iPhone X', Olixar now believes the opposite will prove to be the case.

Apple will unveil its largest ever range of iPhones in September, Olixar said, and is putting its money where its mouth is, building its new line of cases for the devices before Apple has even confirmed the measurements of its 2018 lineup.

If Olixar is correct, we'll see a 5.8in iPhone X, alongside a budget 6.1in iPhone X and a larger 6.5in iPhone X Plus.

Reported by Forbes, the publication said the news matches recent leaked specs it obtained around the new devices, which suggest the iPhone X will be 5.65in x 2.79in, while the budget iPhone X will measure 5.79in x 2.81in, and the Plus 6.18in x 3.03in.

Whatever happens, we'll almost certainly find out at Apple's yet-to-be-announced September event, when historically it has revealed its new smartphones to the world.