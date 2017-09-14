Can iOS 11 make the iPhone X an enterprise hit?

The new operating system will be available for download on 19 September.

Apple announced yesterday that its iOS 11 update is set to release on 19 September, which is just six days away.

With the 12 September launch of the iPhone 10 (X), we asked analysts whether iOS 11's enterprise features will be enough to make the device a success in the enterprise, given Apple's $US25 billion stake in deploying its devices in businesses.

It will have a host of new features, including the do not disturb when driving function, where users will not receive notifications if the device senses you are driving. Siri is also able to learn from users to become even more helpful, thanks to advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Roberta Cozza, a research director at Gartner, told IT Pro that iOS 11's security innovations will be a boon to the enterprise.

"The enterprise grade enhancements that we have seen with the iOS 11 release earlier this year will build further on the security and device management foundation that Apple has built over the years, release after release, around security and manageability for the iPhone (and the iPad)," she said.

"The new iOS 11 features around NFC access, updates to DEP, [and] Business Chat are a just few of the latest additions and effort to deliver and improve enterprise experience around their iphone and the iPad."

She is also interested in its new AR functionality, saying: "The new 3D camera functionality should have an impact faster adoption of new ways of user authentication (ie 3D facial recognition ... to unlock the iPhone, and Apple Pay)."

The other feature enabled by the iPhone X's 3D camera will be AR apps via iOS 11's ARKit platform, and Cozza said this could help B2B despite its currently Animoji consumer focus.

"If Apple will manage to grow and engage the developer community there is a great potential for AR apps also for verticals markets like education, remote training, retail for example," she said. "Businesses are already today benefitting from AR solutions, and pilots and implementations here are growing fast."

Cozza's colleague, Annette Zimmermann, highlighted the Files App for enterprise customers, an application which brings a user's files together in one place. This includes files on a user's iPad, in apps, on other iOS devices, in iCloud drive and across other services such as Box and Dropbox.