Cambridge Analytica and Facebook: What happened and has it impacted any votes?

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie has some alarming accusations about how a political influencing company acquired its data.

Over the weekend, Facebook banned two related accounts. The first was Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that built profiles of Facebook users for targeted political advertising. The second was Christopher Wylie, the co-founder of the service.

The key difference? The latter was banned after talking to journalists about the former.

Suspended by @facebook. For blowing the whistle. On something they have known privately for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/iSu6VwqUdG — Christopher Wylie (@chrisinsilico) March 18, 2018

But what is Cambridge Analytica accused of doing, how did it allegedly do it, and what does it all have to do with Brexit and the ascendancy of Donald Trump? Here's a quick explainer to fill in the gaps and keep you abreast of developments in a story that's likely to run and run.

What is Cambridge Analytica?

Cambridge Analytica is a British data analytics firm which helps political campaigns target voters online. The company (and its parent company SCL) claims to have built “5,000 data points on over 230 million American voters”allowing political campaigns to target voters susceptible to certain messages with precise accuracy.

The question is how they acquired this data – and much of it is alleged to come from Facebook, without user consent.

What happened?

On Friday, Facebook announced that it was suspending Cambridge Analytica from the site, which stops the latter buying ads or accessing Facebook data. This appeared to be a pre-emptive response to stories which broke over the weekend in The Observer and The New York Times, of how Cambridge Analytica acquired data on 50 million Facebook users without their consent. The stories came from interviews with Christopher Wylie – a whistleblower intimately connected with Cambridge Analytica.

According to Facebook, this data was provided to Cambridge Analytica by a Cambridge University researcher called Aleksandr Kogan, who started a firm called Global Science Research (or GSR). GSR created a personality quiz on Facebook called “thisisyourdigitallife” which was labelled as a research experiment to be used by scientists to build psychological profiles.

Facebook's developer policies allow data to be used in this way – what they don't allow developers to do is to use it for other things, which is what Kogan is accused of doing. The data reportedly ended up in Cambridge Analytica's hands to be used as part of its voter modelling.

In other words, 270,000 people who took what was marked as a fun, throwaway quiz were actually providing detailed information to be used by political campaigns to try and manipulate their voting intentions in the future.

Wait, how did 270,000 turn into 50 million?

This is down to Facebook. In the old days, access to your Facebook data meant not just yours, but also friends' accounts, provided their security settings weren't a lot more locked down than the average profile. In that way, 270,000 voter profiles became 50 million.

In 2015, Facebook changed what data is accessible, making friends' information off-limits to third-party apps. But by then, the profile information was already out there, so in this particular case this is locking the door after the data horse has bolted.

How is Facebook data useful to political campaigns?

As well as general demographic data (location, age, gender and so on) which can be used to predict voting intention, there are other interesting, and often obscure, parallels. For example, as The Guardian explains, people who liked the page “I hate Israel” on Facebook were more likely to also digitally show their appreciation of Kit Kats and Nike shoes.

As Wylie explains in the same interview: “I began looking at consumer and demographic data to see what united Lib Dem voters... And what I found is there were no strong correlations. There was no signal in the data.

“And then I came across a paper about how personality traits could be a precursor to political behaviour, and it suddenly made sense. Liberalism is correlated with high openness and low conscientiousness, and when you think of Lib Dems they're absent-minded professors and hippies. They're the early adopters… they're highly open to new ideas. And it just clicked all of a sudden.”

If you know and can talk directly to voters who are more responsive to your message, and where they live, the theory goes, you can have a serious impact on the election: you can prompt likely supporters into voting, and try to depress the turnout amongst those less likely to vote for your candidate. This is hardly a new development, but it's the first time that the full scale of how it is already being used has been revealed.

So is this a data breach, or what?

That's how some news outlets are framing it, but that's far from the full story.

OBSERVER: Revealed: 50m Facebook files taken in record data breach #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/8rHgtoK0Cp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 17, 2018

A data breach suggests the information was hacked, leaked or stolen. What actually happened was that the data was taken in a manner that was entirely within the rules that Facebook created. The data was accessible to researchers, and they took it on the understanding that it was only to be used for that express purpose. It was only after it was extracted that it was allegedly passed onto Cambridge Analytica.

As Wylie explains: “Facebook could see it was happening. Their security protocols were triggered because Kogan's apps were pulling this enormous amount of data, but apparently, Kogan told them it was for academic use. So they were like, 'Fine'.”

As Facebook itself puts it: “The claim that this is a data breach is completely false. Aleksandr Kogan requested and gained access to information from users who chose to sign up to his app, and everyone involved gave their consent. People knowingly provided their information, no systems were infiltrated, and no passwords or sensitive pieces of information were stolen or hacked.”

This may feel like semantics, but it's important when looking at the companies' responses to the scandal. Turn to the next page for their reactions.

What does Facebook say about this?

Firstly, Facebook claims that Cambridge Analytica “certified” three years ago that it had deleted information stored on the request of Facebook. The report in the New York Times suggests that at least some of it remains, which is why the company has been banned from the service.

“We are moving aggressively to determine the accuracy of these claims,” the company wrote. “If true, this is another unacceptable violation of trust and the commitments they made. We are suspending SCL/Cambridge Analytica, Wylie and Kogan from Facebook, pending further information.

“We are committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information. We will take whatever steps are required to see that this happens. We will take legal action if necessary to hold them responsible and accountable for any unlawful behaviour.”

What about Cambridge Analytica?

Cambridge Analytica, for its part, denies any wrongdoing. Firstly it points to GSR being the company that broke Facebook's terms and condition and claims it deleted the data as soon as it learned it wasn't allowed access. Secondly, it denies using Facebook data in the Trump election campaign. Thirdly, it's quite insistent that the whistleblower Christopher Wylie was a contractor and not the founder of the business as some reports suggested.

This Twitter thread from the company expands on this point:

Reality Check: Cambridge Analytica uses client and commercially and publicly available data; we don%u2019t use or hold any Facebook data. 1/8 — Cambridge Analytica (@CamAnalytica) March 17, 2018

And Christopher Wylie himself?

Despite SCL CEO Alexander Nix telling MPs last month that Global Science Research company had not paid for any data for Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims he has a contract and receipts of around $1 million showing the opposite.

His decision to go public, according to a friend, comes down to wanting to undo the damage he believes his work has done. “He created it. It's his data Frankenmonster. And now he's trying to put it right,” said friend told The Guardian.

In the same article, Wylie explains why this is important to him: “I think it's worse than bullying, because people don't necessarily know it's being done to them. At least bullying respects the agency of people because they know. So it's worse, because if you do not respect the agency of people, anything that you're doing after that point is not conducive to a democracy. And fundamentally, information warfare is not conducive to democracy.”

Did this help elect Trump and get the UK to vote for Brexit?

Cambridge Analytica denies it used Facebook data in the Trump presidential campaign, though it reportedly had some involvement. It's also worth noting that the president's former chief of staff and one of many campaign managers, Steve Bannon, was a stakeholder in the company, and previously a vice president on the company board.

Reports claimed that Cambridge Analytica was also used by the Leave campaign in the EU referendum, but testimony from Arron Banks claims the company only tendered a proposal and ultimately wasn't hired.

Conflicting reports, then, but looking at the question more generally, can social profiling help sway elections? The disappointing answer to that question is twofold: 1) It depends who you ask, and 2) Nobody really knows.

To the first point, the answer varies even within Facebook. The company, until recently, had a whole page devoted to how an ad campaign helped the SNP win big at the 2015 general election. As former Facebook advertising executive Antonio Garcia Martinez said in 2016, “It's crazy that Zuckerberg says there's no way Facebook can influence the election when there's a whole sales force in Washington DC that does nothing but convince advertisers that they can.”

But then it's in the interests of Facebook's ad department to say that, isn't it? But real-world evidence is pretty hard to come by. Yes, Facebook's own peer-reviewed research has proven that a simple “I voted” badge can boost voter turnout by pushing friends to do the same, which could theoretically be used by the company to tactically boost turnout in some regions, while suppressing it in others, but these options are (understandably) not open to advertisers. More importantly, you can't run two identical elections with a third control election to test the theory.

That said, this stuff is important, and goes beyond the basic numbers.

Governments likely won't like this. What's going to happen to Facebook?

The Washington Post suggests that Facebook is likely going to be investigated by the FTC to see whether it adequately protected its data or not. The likely outcome of that is “massive fines.”

But more generally, this is likely a bit of a wakeup call to legislators about the power of internet giants and the importance of robust data protection laws – and it's entirely possible that more regulation is on the way. Just today The Telegraph led with the news that UK digital minister Matt Hancock has declared that greater regulation of Facebook is required.

DAILY TELEGRAPH: End of the Wild West era for tech firms #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/vUjbxQkNOc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 18, 2018

Downing Street has also gotten involved: “The allegations are clearly very concerning, it's essential people can have confidence that their personal data can be protected and used in an appropriate way,” Theresa May's spokesman said. “So it is absolutely right the information commissioner is investigating this matter and we expect Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and all the organisations involved to cooperate fully.” Is that just hot air? Very possibly. Trying to regulate internet giants after years of letting them do their thing was never going to be easy, and to be completely blunt. But with the scandal likely to have irked multiple governments around the world, the opportunity for collaborative action makes a shift in the balance of power more likely than its been for years.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk