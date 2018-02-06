By 2020, AI will create more jobs than it eliminates

Rather than replacing jobs, AI will actually improve the productivity of many roles

In 2020, Artificial Intelligence will become a positive net job motivator, creating 2.3 million jobs while eliminating only 1.8 million jobs, according to Gartner.

The number of jobs affected by AI will vary by industry, and 2019 will see healthcare, the public sector and education continuously growing job demand, while manufacturing will be hit with job losses. By 2020, AI-related job creation will cross into positive territory, reaching two million net-new jobs in 2025.

There are often highly-publicised warnings from key figures about the dystopian future we face with AI taking all our jobs. But Gartner's findings suggest that, rather than replacing jobs, AI will actually improve the productivity of many roles.

“Many significant innovations in the past have been associated with a transition period of temporary job loss, followed by recovery...business transformation and AI will likely follow this route,” said Svetlana Sicular, research vice president at Gartner.

“Unfortunately, most calamitous warnings of job losses confuse AI with automation, that overshadows the greatest AI benefit: AI augmentation - a combination of human and artificial intelligence, where both complement each other.”

For IT leaders however, the focus shouldn't simply be on the increase in jobs. When considering investment in AI-enabled technologies, they must also consider which jobs will be lost, which will be created and how it will transform how employees work on a day-to-day basis.

Gartner has also predicted that by 2022, one in five workers engaged in non-routine tasks will rely on AI to do a job. AI has already been applied to highly repeatable tasks, where large volumes of data can be analysed for patterns. But applying AI to less routine work that is more varied will soon start yielding benefits.

AI applied to non-routine work is more likely to assist humans in the long run than replace them, as combinations of humans and machines will perform more effectively than either human experts or AI-driven machines working alone will.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk