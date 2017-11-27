Budweiser wants to be the first brewer in space

Elon Musk hasn't even landed his SpaceX BFR on Mars yet and the beer producer, Budweiser, has already planned two experiments to get ice cold bottles of their beer ready and waiting for potential Martians for when they arrive. You might hope that after spending six months on the commute to the red planet you'd have a bit more choice – maybe a nice cider – but space beggars can't be space choosers.

Historically speaking, space missions have been sensible endeavours. From the first mission that put a man on the moon to the first supercomputer in space, they've all made sense. Budweiser's decision to send up barley seeds, however, just seems a little suspect.

Partnering with the Centre for Advancement of Science in Space, Budweiser has announced this week that it will take one giant leap for beer and send up barley into the stratosphere, allowing them to study it on the International Space Station. Why? Um, so people can enjoy beer on the red planet in the future, apparently.

“Budweiser is always pushing the boundaries of innovation and we are inspired by the collective American dream to get to Mars,” Ricardo Marques, VP at Budweiser said in a press statement. “We are excited to begin our research to brew beer for the red planet.”

Budweiser, with the aid of researchers, will conduct experiments onboard SpaceX's upcoming cargo supply mission to test how barley seeds react with the space's microgravity environment. The barley will stay in orbit for a whole month before being brought back down to Earth for analysis. They're hoping to find out what exactly they'll need to brew perfect beer on Mars as well as, supposedly, providing insight into brewing better beer back here on Earth.

The first experiment, due to launch on 4 December will look at barley seed exposure and the other testing barley germination.

But I'm left scratching my head. While these experiments are certainly interesting, how different is brewing beer in space to brewing it down here really? There's only a very tenuous link to beer which is barely worth investigating. While barley is the main ingredient in the production of beer, slapping the Budweiser label on the entire project honestly just feels like a bit of a marketing ploy. For one, I don't think beer is going to be the first thing that prospective Martians reach for when they colonise the red planet.

This reeks of suspiciously warm beer that's been out in the sun too long – that's to say, untrustworthy beer. I'll be interested to see how the barley reacts with the microgravity environment, if at all, but Budweiser's association with the exciting realms of space tastes a little sour.

Still, with one worm on the International Space Station growing an extra head, I guess you can never be too careful.