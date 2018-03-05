Bring the cinema to your living room with Optoma’s affordable HD27e projector

By
Bring the cinema to your living room with Optoma&#8217;s affordable HD27e projector

Big screen Full HD fun on a budget.

Competitively priced 4K projectors are popping up all the time, but a lot of people are happy to forfeit pixels if it means saving even more cash. Enter Optoma’s HD27e, a full HD (1080p) projector that replaces the HD27.

The new model is said to offer brighter, bolder images, as well as a longer lamp life than its predecessor. It runs quieter, too, because there’s nothing worse than tech racket wrecking a big smoochy love scene. The HD27e’s two HDMI ports mean you can easily connect a laptop, console or Blu-ray player, while its lighter weight makes it easier to lug round to your mate’s place at the weekend.

Chuck in an integrated 10W speaker, and you’ve got an affordable home entertainment upgrade.

We're waiting for details on local availability, but the US price is $649. Not bad!

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
av hd27e home cinema home theatre news optoma projector

Most Read Articles

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast
Can 5G really demolish the viability of the NBN?

Can 5G really demolish the viability of the NBN?
Ask Graeme: 802.11ax explained

Ask Graeme: 802.11ax explained
PUBG tips

PUBG tips
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?