Blloc is a stylish, sleek Android smartphone that wants you to spend less time using it

Fade to grey.

For some people, waving a smartphone before their eyes is like dangling wool in front of a cat. One glance and they’re smitten – and instantly forget what they were supposed to be doing.

If that’s you, Blloc (€359) wants to bring focus back to your life, through you using your phone less. This is achieved in two ways. First, there’s Blloc OS. Built atop Android 8.1 and based around The Root, a unified timeline for apps, it helps simplify interactions. But also, the phone defaults to greyscale, reducing stimulation.

You can coax colours from it when necessary – the Color Touch feature is triggered by way of the fingerprint sensor – but it’s clear Blloc wants you to consider the smartphone experience black and white in terms of what is essential and what is not.

