Bitcoin mining eats up more energy than the entirety of Ireland uses in a year

Bitcoin's price may be falling thanks to the failed split of Bitcoin2X and the rise of Bitcoin Cash, but people are still out there mining the cryptocurrency to help feed demand. However, to keep itself regulated and avoid inflation, Bitcoin mining becomes progressively harder the more coins you mine.

As the algorithm to obtain the next coin becomes more complex, miners need more powerful computers to solve the problem. These mining rigs have become so power hungry that they're now using up 0.13% of the world's total energy consumption.

While 0.13% may sound rather minimal, it's actually a lot of energy. According to Digiconomist's Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index, if Bitcoin miners were a country, they'd be sat at 61st in the world for energy consumption. That ranking puts them ahead of 159 other countries, gobbling up more energy than almost every African country and Greenland. Bitcoin miners consume so much power they're even ahead of Ireland.

In fact, the country that's closest to Bitcoin in terms of energy consumption is Oman. In all honesty, I'm quite surprised Oman uses more power than Ireland, but there you go.

For the 29.5TWh consumed by Bitcoin miners, 2.7 million US households could be powered. Each Bitcoin transaction also costs the same amount of energy as the daily energy consumption of 9.9 US households. As Power Compare highlights, Bitcoin mining also uses up more power than 12 US states.

Seeing as the US currently makes up around 18% of the world's energy usage, that's pretty impressive.

You may, or may not, be surprised to know that China is the cheif consumer of power for Bitcoin mining in the world. After that, it's the United States and Russia. Interestingly, Bitcoin mining uses up 0.49% of China's total energy consumption but in the US and Russia it gobbles up 0.74% and 2.74% respectively.

How is Bitcoin mining using up so much energy?

Because there are a finite amount of bitcoins in the world, mining them takes a significant amount of energy. Miners use something called the “Proof of Work” algorithm to uncover new bitcoins from a total pot of 21 million. So far, there are 16,695,313 bitcoin in circulation, and that means as we get closer to that 21 million mark, energy consumption is going to keep rising.

While cryptocurrencies show that there's an advantage to moving to a decentralised model of distribution, they're also revealing just how unsustainable it is right now.

It's quite interesting how, despite the growth of Bitcoin, nobody's talking about just how bad it actually is for the environment in terms of its power consumption. Hopefully, some of these miners are actually making use of renewable energy to keep their operations going.

It's arguable that it's only Bitcoin that has this power issue. The proof of work algorithm for other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, isn't as power-hungry – making it a more environmentally sustainable option.

If you're the sort backing Bitcoin because it unshackles you from the confines of The Man, it's worth looking at just how much of an environmental impact it's having on the world around you.