Bitcoin hits $5,000, then loses billions in market sell-off

Bitcoin's value continues to fluctuate on its upward trajectory...

Bitcoin achieved yet another record valuation at the weekend when it edged past the $5,000 mark, only to trigger a sell-off that sent prices plummeting, carving billions off its market cap.

The cryptocurrency peaked at a record high of $US5,013 on Saturday, which was immediately followed by a sell-off of assets across the market, sending its price down to $US4,619, and then further to $US4,399 at the time of writing.

The drop in value shaved over $US10 billion off Bitcoin's overall market cap, in what is considered the largest asset sell-off since 15 July, when Bitcoin lost just under $US9 billion.

The sell-off comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are experiencing a general drop-off in value, with Ether down 12%, and Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Dash down 6%, 8% and 11% respectively.

It's usual for sell-offs to occur within financial trading, particularly when markets experience sudden price surges. Healthy upticks often require sell-offs to trigger demand and normalise over-valued stocks, but it's unclear what this will mean for Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency has received widespread media coverage over the past few months and years, recently attracting more people to invest in a platform that they feel will give a quick return. It could be that this sudden influx of new investors is causing market fatigue.

However, some analysts believe the drop is simply a blip, and that the currency will rebound quickly. Analyst Matt Keiser, who had previously predicted Bitcoin would reach a $US5,000 value, has since stated a $US10,000 valuation is within sight.

Bram Ceelan, founder of cryptocurrency exchange AnyCoin, explained to CoinDesk that the drop in price will encourage potential investors to dig in before the value climbs once again.

"Since Bitcoin is getting a lot of media attention lately a lot of people are looking for a moment to enter the market," said Ceelan.

