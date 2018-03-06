Bitcoin heist sees 600 crypto-mining servers stolen in Iceland

Police have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.

Authorities in Iceland have reportedly arrested 11 people in connection with the theft of 600 cryptocurrency mining servers from data centres across the country.

Police believe that this was one of Iceland's biggest ever burglaries, with Icelandic publications branding it the "Big Bitcoin Heist".

Of the 11 arrested, only two people remained in custody after a hearing at Reykjanes District Court on Friday, Associated Press reported.

Police are still looking for the servers, which are apparently valued at $2 million. The heist happened in the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, though the authorities did not name the companies that were affected.

Olafur Helgi Kjartansson, police commissioner for the region, described it as a "grand theft on a scale unseen before", adding that it was "a highly organised crime".

Prosecutors believe that the criminals behind the heist masterminded four burglaries in total. Three of them happened in December, while another occurred in January.

Cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin in particular, are potentially lucrative assets for criminals, with their values rising, if volatile. Bitcoin, for instance, reached $20,000 at the end of 2017, but has since plunged to around $11,000. They also make it more difficult for police to follow criminal transactions due to their anonymous nature.

"The weakest point in any cybercrime operation used to be the monetisation - e.g. selling stolen data or transferring ransom money," Max Heinemeyer, director of threat hunting at cyber security firm Darktrace, said. "There used to be a money trail that law enforcement could trace back to the offenders. Cryptocurrencies allow anonymous monetary transactions, basically eliminating the traceable money trail that was the biggest challenge for a lot of cyber criminals in the past."