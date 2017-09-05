BenQ's new ZOWIE Celeritas II keyboard is aimed at pros

All-optical, all-eSports - that's where BenQ's aiming its latest gaming keyboard.

Most gamers may be going mad about mechanical keyboards, but BenQ's latest eschews Cherry and similar flavouring in favour of optical switches - and the ZOWIE Celeritas II isn't aimed just at the usual punters, but at dedicated eSports players.

The Celeritas II's optical switches have been tested by professional players and are designed to do away with the trouble of mechanical switches wearing out over time, thus ensuring a greater consistency of response in-game. And iron-spring in each key delivers precise feedback and travel distance.

It also features red back-lighting on the keys - remember, red ones go faster! - which can be turned up or down to suit. The Celeritas is also completely driverless, making it perfect for taking to LANs. 

The ZOWIE Celeritas II is available now for $189.

