BenQ releases new EW3270ZL Eye Care Monitor

Look after your eyes - and see accurate colours at the same time!

I don't know about you guys, but I spend a LOT of time staring at monitors throughout the day - so I really should look at getting one that isn't going to be turning my eyes to painful mush by close of business. BenQ's new EW3270ZL Eye Care Monitor could be just the ticket.

The EW3270ZL is a 32in LED display, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 on a 10-Bit AMVA+ panel. BenQ's Brightness Intelligence Technology tracks the lighting conditions around you monitor via a built-in light sensor, optimising your display's brightness automatically. Low Blue Light Plus filters out blue light for more comfortable viewing and less eye-fatigue, while Flicker Free technology further reduces eye strain. Finally, Smart Focus lets you highlight a point on your display for full brightness, while all surrounding areas are dimmed.

On top of those features, the EW3270ZL boasts a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and connectivity is via HDMI, DisplayPort, and Mini DP.

The EW3270ZL is available now, and retails for $649.

