Behold the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1

Flying off the company’s reinvention of the Nokia brand, HMD Global is ready to deliver on its promise of more Nokia phones after announcing three new devices – the Nokia 5.1, the Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 2.1.

The phones follow the point-one naming scheme of their beefier brother, the Nokia 6.1, and while their names sound like a nominally incremental update, there are some pretty major changes up on their budget-sized predecessors. Here’s a breakdown of everything the new Nokia devices are boasting.

Nokia 5.1

The Nokia 5.1 has seemingly retained the Nokia 5’s all-metal design, but it certainly doesn’t look the same. The first thing you’ll notice is that the phone’s Full HD display is larger and that the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear of the phone. The display itself has been increased from 5.2in to 5.5in yet still manages to fit nicely inside a body that’s 2mm narrower than its predecessor.

The Nokia 5.1 should also be a lot snappier too, being powered by the MediaTek 6755, a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. HMD claims this is 40% faster than the previous quad-core Snapdragon 430 processor.

Elsewhere, the rear camera has been updated, going from a 13-megapixel camera to a better 16-megapixel one.

The Nokia 5.1 will be available in July and will come in threecolours: Copper, Tempered Blue and Black. It will cost €189 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage model, and €219 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage version.

Nokia 3.1

Surprisingly, the Nokia 3 has been HMD’s biggest success out of all of its Nokia devices and it’s likely to be even more popular with the Nokia 3.1.

At a glance, you’ll see the Nokia 3.1 has a longer, stretched-out body. Instead of the 16:9 aspect ratio display found on the Nokia 3, the Nokia 3.1 has an 18:9 Gorilla Glass display. That’s 0.2in larger than its predecessor. It’s still, unfortunately, just HD-only (720 x 1,280), meaning you can’t stream content in Full HD.

On the inside, the Nokia 3.1 is powered by the MediaTek 6750 octa-core chipset, a 50% performance boost on the Nokia 3, and the rear camera has received an upgrade, up from 8-megapixels to 13-megapixels.

You’ll be able to get the Nokia 3.1 next month. It will come in Blue and Copper; Black and Chrome; and White and Iron and there will be two storage/RAM options available: 2GB RAM and 16GB storage or 3GB and 32GB storage. The Nokia 3.1 price is retail at €139.

Nokia 2.1

The third new Nokia phone from HMD is the Nokia 2.1, and you’ll notice right off the bat the phone’s premium dual-tone feel – reminiscent of the Nokia 6.1.

Like the Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1, the Nokia 2.1 has a larger 5.5in HD screen – that’s a whole 0.5in bigger than the 5in Nokia 2, and the bigger chassis has meant that the Nokia 2.1 now has dual front-firing speakers. It should make gaming on the Nokia 2 less of a slog, too.

The processer has been given a much needed power boost. Instead of the sluggish Snapdragon 212, the Nokia 2.1 has a Snapdragon 425 processor, and this should mean its 4,000mAh battery will last longer, using 30% less current.

The Nokia 2.1 will come in three metallic colours: Blue and Copper, Blue and Silver and Grey and Silver. It will be available in July and cost $115. We reckon it will cost around £100 in the UK as that’s how much the Nokia 2 costs.

The Nokia 2.1 will run Android Go, Google’s slimmed-down version of Android Oreo. Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 will run Android One.