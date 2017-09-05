Beats Studio3 wireless headphones do noise cancelling - but not as you know it

By on
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones do noise cancelling - but not as you know it

You've never not heard noise like this. I think.

It’s not quite a robot in disguise, but there’s definitely more to Beats’ Studio3 wireless on-ears than meets the eye. Underneath the iconic exterior, you’ll find new silicon, new software, new speaker drivers, and a new DSP. And that’s just the start.

This is the first pair of cans with Pure ANC, active noise cancelling tech which checks the music you’re hearing sounds the same as the original recording - a whopping 50,000 times a second. It can even strip out wind noise, something other ANC headphones find tricky. Add in W1 wireless, which means proximity pairing and seamless switching on Apple devices, and 22 hours of wireless ANC playback (or 40 hours with ANC off) and you’ve got the best Beats ever made.

They're going on sale today, in your choice of Matte Black, White, Blue and Red colours, as well as Porcelain Rose and Shadow Gray limited editions if you move fast.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
anc audio beats headphones noise cancelling studio3 wireless

Most Read Articles

Benchmarks for Intel's Core i7 8700K spotted online

Benchmarks for Intel's Core i7 8700K spotted online
Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
HDMI vs DVI: what's the best AV input?

HDMI vs DVI: what's the best AV input?
Hands-on Preview: Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone

Hands-on Preview: Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?