Be quick! Hacknet is free!

Less than a full day to go on this one, so try and get in before bedtime.

At some point I'm going to need to make a spreadsheet if I want to keep track of all of the stuff that has gone for free this year. It's completely crazy, and 15-year-old me is red with envy.

Right now? You can get Hacknet Deluxe from Humble if you see this before Sunday. Just click on that link, drop it into your cart and proceed to purchase for the low, low price of zero dollars.

It may not look like much, but Hacknet became something of a cult classic when it released in 2015 and is a shining example of Australian indie development.

