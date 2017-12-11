Bayonetta 3 is happening, and it's exclusive to Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta 3 is real. Platinum Games' finest action title is on its way to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo is also bringing the first two Bayonetta games to its console in early 2018.

Very little is known about Bayonetta 3, with Nintendo only releasing a trailer at The Game Awards which revealed next to nothing. Not only was it clearly a pre-rendered affair, it focused mostly on the feeling of what a Bayonetta game is all about – dodging bullets and moving as fast as lightning.

Video of Bayonetta 3 Official Teaser Trailer - The Game Awards 2017

As anyone who's played a Bayonetta game knows, it's blisteringly difficult – like bleeding fingers levels of difficult. If you've never played a Bayonetta game, though, you'll be able to play the incredible Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 on Switch from 16 Feb 2017.

Video of Bayonetta 2 for Nintendo Switch Trailer - The Game Awards 2017

It's not known when Bayonetta 3 will arrive, with the trailer simply stating that it's “in development”. With Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 coming to Switch in 2018, it's likely we won't see Bayonetta 3 until 2019.

The news of a new Bayonetta game is going to anger some fans who felt that Platinum's game should be available on more formats than simply the Wii U. However, seeing as Sega decided to drop the title, those fans wouldn't have Bayonetta 2 or Bayonetta 3 if it wasn't for Nintendo, so maybe now it's time to go buy a Switch?