Battlefield 2 is now Battlefield V and it's set in WWII

2018's Battlefield has, for a long time, been known as Battlefield 2 due to following on from the stellar Battlefield 1. However, a new leak reported by Venturebeat reveals EA's new shooter as Battlefield V.

Instead of being set in the muddy trenches of World War One, Battlefield V follows Call of Duty WW2 into the dramatic battles of the Second World War. This is the first entry in the Battlefield series to venture into WWII since Battlefield 1943 took players there in 2009.

Unnamed sources confirmed the existence of Battlefield V to GamesBeat and Eurogamer also independently verified the leak with its own contacts.

Interestingly, EA had always planned to bring Battlefield to the Second World War but decided it would test the waters for a historical shooter by releasing Battlefield 1. Due to its success, and the success of Call of Duty WW2, EA knew it was time to double down on the time period and bring a World War Two shooter to life.

While Battlefield 1 was actually the fifth proper Battlefield title, it's believed that EA decided to opt for Battlefield V as a name due to its double meaning as the fifth mainline Battlefield title and as the famous V for Victory sign.

Battlefield V still hasn't been given a release date, but we do know it's coming this year and, chances are, it'll arrive in the usual September to November release window.