Baseball team used Apple watches to steal, transmit pitching signals

Major League Baseball investigators in the US have found that the Boston Red Sox used Apple watches to steal hand signals from competitors' catchers and pass them on to their own players.

The conclusion is the culmination of a two-week investigation launched after the New York Yankees lodged a complaint with the MLB commissioner and provide video that showed the Boston dugout when the Bronx Bombers faced the Red Sox on their own home turf during a three-game series in August.

Stealing signals is not illegal per se as long as teams don't rely on anything more than what they visually observe. Teams are prohibited from using electronic devices to pass along the signals they've pilfered. 

In the video submitted with the Yankees's complaint, Red Sox Athletic Trainer Jon Jochim looks at his Apple Watch then gives the information to two players, one of whom in at least one instance passes the information to a Red Sox batter, the Times reported. 

