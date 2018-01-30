Baby boomers more cyber-security savvy than Gen-Z, study

Generation Z are the least ransomware savvy generation while baby boomers were more likely to accurately define ransomware and were the savviest when it comes to not forwarding emails from unknown senders.

A recent Webroot survey found 23.7 percent of Gen-Z were able to accurately define ransomware compared to 47.6 percent of baby boomers. Baby boomers were also the least likely to spread malware and other cyber threats as 94.2 percent said they had not forwarded emails from unknown senders within the past year.

Millennials fared in between the two with only 34.2 percent accurately defining ransomware. The study also found the “selfie generation” were most concerned about losing personal photos in a cyber-attack were millennials as they comprise 28.9 percent of respondents afraid of a photo leak.

“Despite the widespread threat ransomware presents, consumers still think they are invulnerable to these types of cyber-security risks.” Webroot Chief Information Security Officer Gary Hayslip said. “It's imperative that users follow basic cyber-security procedures to protect themselves.”

Hayslip added the best way to combat the threat is to regularly back up data, keep applications current with the latest patches, and run antivirus software to protect against ransomware

Researchers recommend users combat these threats by thinking before cliking, avoiding public Wi-Fi, choose payment cards wisely, and deactivate Bluetooth when not in use and in crowded areas.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com