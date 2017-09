November is X-Month!

Console gamers can pick up the new Xbox One X from November 7 in Australia - and it will retail for $649. Pre-orders will be available from 9am on the 21st of September - that's today! - from the following stores:

EB Games

JB Hi Fi

Big W

Target

Harvey Norman

The Gamesmen

The new console offers more performance and the ultimate in 4K entertainment, complete with Dolby Atmos support, and the One X is compatible with all previous accessories and games.